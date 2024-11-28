Published 19:42 IST, November 28th 2024
'Glad to see my good friend': PM Modi's Warm Response to Australian Counterpart Over BGT Prediction
Upon noting the Australian Prime Minister's post, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi came up with a swift response on the same medium.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted Team India in Canberra ahead of the practice match. During the event, the Australian PM engaged in a light-hearted conversation with some of the Indian players. The stills of the episode were shared by the Australian PM on his X account, where he also tagged PM Modi while backing the Aussies to get the job done against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
PM Modi's Swift Reply To His Australian Counterpart
Upon noting the Australian Prime Minister's post, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi came up with a swift response on the same medium. Highlighting the delight of witnessing his Australian counterpart with Team India and PM's XI, PM Modi stated that India got off to a great start in the series and has the support of 1.4 billion people. He also mentioned that he would be following the upcoming matches of the series.
“Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM’s XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead,” wrote PM Modi on his X account.
Also Read | 'Ready To Go On And Win The IPL': Punjab Kings Head Coach Ricky Ponting Makes Big Statement
India Attain 1-0 Edge Over Australia In BGT 2024
Coming at the back of a humiliating loss against New Zealand, Team India pummeled the Aussies against all odds in Perth. With the first-choice captain Rohit Sharma unavailable for the 1st Test, his deputy Jasprit Bumrah took the onus of leading the side and in turn became the first captain to beat Australia at the Optus stadium. Ahead of the match, Australia had never lost a Test at the venue but Jasprit Bumrah and co brought the Aussies to their knees and eventually won the match by a gigantic margin of 295 runs. It is India's biggest-ever run margin victory over Australia in Australia.
Updated 19:46 IST, November 28th 2024