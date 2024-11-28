'Glad to see my good friend': PM Modi's Warm Response to Australian Counterpart Over BGT Prediction

On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hosted Team India in Canberra ahead of the practice match. During the event, the Australian PM engaged in a light-hearted conversation with some of the Indian players. The stills of the episode were shared by the Australian PM on his X account, where he also tagged PM Modi while backing the Aussies to get the job done against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

PM Modi's Swift Reply To His Australian Counterpart

Upon noting the Australian Prime Minister's post, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi came up with a swift response on the same medium. Highlighting the delight of witnessing his Australian counterpart with Team India and PM's XI, PM Modi stated that India got off to a great start in the series and has the support of 1.4 billion people. He also mentioned that he would be following the upcoming matches of the series.

“Glad to see my good friend Prime Minister @AlboMP with the Indian and PM’s XI teams. Team India is off to a great start in the series and 1.4 billion Indians are strongly rooting for the Men in Blue. I look forward to exciting games ahead,” wrote PM Modi on his X account.

India Attain 1-0 Edge Over Australia In BGT 2024