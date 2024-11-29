Search icon
  • 'Have earned ₹30-40 crore by...': Ex-India Cricketer States Reason Behind Prithvi Shaw's Epic Fall

Published 18:26 IST, November 29th 2024

'Have earned ₹30-40 crore by...': Ex-India Cricketer States Reason Behind Prithvi Shaw's Epic Fall

Reflecting on the chat he had with Prithvi Shaw, Ex-cricketer revealed that he once gave him the analogy of Vinod Kambli, who had a scintillating rise as well.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Prithvi Shaw | Image: BCCI/IPL

Prithvi Shaw's unprecedented downfall emanated from the early success he experienced. Once hailed as one of the architects of Indian cricket's bright future, Shaw's stature has depleted to a point where he did not receive any takers in the IPL even at the base price of Rs.75 lakhs. Highlighting his case, former India cricketer Pravin Amre has stated that Shaw's epic fall could go down as a striking example for the rookies, reverberating the message about what happens when a player does not align his talent with discipline, determination and dedication.

Prithvi Shaw Was Given The Example of Vinod Kambli

Reflecting on the chat he had with Prithvi Shaw, Pravin Amre revealed that he once gave him the analogy of Vinod Kambli, who had a scintillating rise as well as a quick degradation in international cricket. Amre associated Shaw's plummet with the fame and money he earned so early in his career. According to the former DC scout, Prithvi got distracted and did not have the right company to guide him back on track.

"Three years back, I gave him Vinod Kambli's example. I've seen Kambli's downfall from close quarters. It's not easy to teach certain things to this generation. Thanks to being retained by DC, Prithvi must have earned ₹30-40 crore by the time he was 23. Will even an IIM graduate get that type of money? When you earn so much at such a young age, you tend to lose focus. It's important that you know how to manage money, have good friends and prioritise cricket," Amre told Times of India in an interview.

Also Read | 'Players Safety Our Top Priority': BCCI VP Takes A Stand As Champions Trophy Hosting Debacle Grows

Talent Needs To Complement 3 Ds

Amre acknowledged the talent that Prithvi Shaw possesses but stressed the importance of other factors as well that can make or break a career.

"It's so disappointing to see that a talent like him is going in reverse direction. Someone told me that before he left for Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Prithvi cracked a superb century in a practice match at the Cricket Club of India.

"Even today, he can hit a 30-ball fifty in the IPL. Maybe he couldn't handle the glamour and money, the side-effects of the IPL. His example can be a case study in Indian cricket. What's happening to him shouldn't happen to other cricketers. Talent alone can't take you to the top. The three Ds - discipline, determination and dedication - are important," Amre added.

Also Read | He needed the jolt: Parth Jindal Says IPL Snub May Prove To Be Blessing In Disguise For Prithvi Shaw


 

Updated 18:26 IST, November 29th 2024

