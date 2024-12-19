Search icon
Published 15:38 IST, December 19th 2024

ICC Finds Resolution For IND-PAK In Current Event Cycle, India to Play CT At Neutral Venue | Reports

Amid ongoing standoff between India & Pakistan for Champions Trophy, the ICC has reportedly prepared a solution for the scheduling conflicts between two sides.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam at the toss for their Group A match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York | Image: ANI

The ICC Champions Trophy has been a subject of dispute for quite some time as the schedule of the marquee cricket tournament remains in limbo. India's denial of sending the national team to Pakistan while the hosts' adamant nature has put things on pause. The International Cricket Council is actively working to seek a solution and reveal the much-awaited schedule. Amid the continued suspense, it looks like a solution could be reached soon as they have seemingly reached a breakthrough in the talks with both nations' cricket boards regarding the hybrid model.

ICC Reportedly Agree On Neutral Locations For Champions Trophy, To Undergo Voting Soon

It looks like the Champions Trophy 2025 will finally have a date, as the ICC has reportedly agreed upon the hybrid model. Team India, who have denied travelling to Pakistan due to security issues, will be a part of the tournament, but their matches will be played at a neutral venue. It could offer a proper solution for both sides during the 2024-2027 event cycle.

As per ESPNcricinfo, "A resolution with details of the agreement, and which is expected to undergo an ICC board vote, in which during the 2024-2027 event cycle, all matches involving India in an event hosted in Pakistan will be played at a neutral venue, and in return, all matches involving Pakistan in an event hosted by India will be played at a neutral venue. This agreement applies to the 2025 men's Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 women's ODI World Cup in India, and the 2026 men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka."

Uploaded image
The Champions Trophy Title Being Kept On Display | Image: X/@TheRealPCB

Also Read: Virat Kohli Set to Leave India? Legend to Move to London With Anushka Sharma - REPORT

Pakistan To be Compensated With Tri-Nation Series For Losses Faced in CT25

Reports also mention that the International Cricket Council [ICC] has stated that it has no problem with the organisation of a triangular T20I tournament that includes India, Pakistan, and one more Asian Full Member country or an Associate Asian country to make it a quadrangular event. That competition is also expected to be held at a neutral location. Such a tri-nation series had been planned as restitution for Pakistan's loss of not hosting India in the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament.

Also Read: R. Ashwin's Shocking International Retirement Likely To Fast Track Indian Cricket's Transition Phase

Updated 15:57 IST, December 19th 2024

