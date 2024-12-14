'I’ll Take That One': Nathan Lyon Owns Up To The Controversial Floodlights Fiasco At Adelaide Oval

The disruption of floodlights was one of the most disputable moments as the brief delays caused agitation among the teams. The Indian side looked visibly frustrated with the delays. Later, local media reported that it was the Australian team who requested to turn on the lights of the practice venue, but some confusion caused the floodlights to turn off twice during the play at the Adelaide Oval. Spin bowler Nathan Lyon has offered his side of the tale and put an end to all the confusion over the controversy.

Nathan Lyon Clears The Air Over the Adelaide Oval Floodlights Controversy

Nathan Lyon has offered his side of the tale over the floodlights at the Adelaide Oval turning off twice during the day-night test match. The Australia spinner revealed that he was out in the nets with the team assistant coach when it happened and had requested the lights of the practice area to be turned on. When the floodlights went down, he assumed that the person hit the wrong switch which led to the entire confusion.

"I couldn’t believe that. I was actually with our assistant coach ‘Boro’, sitting out there in the dark and the security guard asked us, and we said, ‘If you could put the lights on that’d be great, I need all the help I can get’. Then next minute it went off. I literally said to Boro, ‘I reckon he’s hit the wrong switch’.

"We sat out in the dark there for about 15 minutes waiting to have a hit. I’ll take that one, getting blamed for someone not knowing how to turn the lights on," Nathan Lyon said.

India-Australia Locks Horns In Brisbane Test, But Day 1 Gets Washed Out

The Indian team had a tough time at the Adelaide Oval after they lost the second test match, which was played with the pink ball. Australia continued their dominance in the day-night tests. All eyes are now locked in the Brisbane Test that is currently happening at The Gabba.