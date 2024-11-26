Nita Ambani Shares Thoughts On Injecting Young Blood Into Mumbai Indians' Roster At IPL Auction

Nita M. Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, spoke about Mumbai Indians acquiring a lot of young players at the IPL auction in Jeddah on Monday. The Mumbai Indians owner alluded to the franchise historically producing a lot of players who have gone on to represent India and thanked the MI Paltan for their passionate support with a message in Marathi.

Wanted to build a team around our strong retained core at the auction

I am happy to welcome some new faces and to have some old ones back with us – Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Allah Ghazanfar, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa, Shrijith Krishnan, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon-John Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams and Vignesh Puthur. We have retained a strong core with Hardik, Jasprit, Rohit, Surya and Tilak and the opportunity at the auction was to see how we can build a team around them.

Take a lot of pride and satisfaction in nurturing young talent

At MI, we take a lot of pride and satisfaction in scouting and nurturing many young talents who have gone on to play for the Indian team. From Jasprit, Hardik, Tilak, Ramandeep Singh, and now we have a pool of upcoming youngsters and an opportunity to develop the next set of talent - Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Angad Bawa and Shrijith Krishnan. I am very excited to welcome them to the Mumbai Indians #OneFamily and we want to continue this tradition of developing young players for Indian cricket.

Paltan’s support is MI’s biggest strength