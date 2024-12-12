'That's Where He's Best': Ravi Shastri Advocates For Rohit Sharma's Reinsertion In The Top Order

The Border Gavaskar Trophy has come up to an intriguing point where the tables could to anyone's favour. Team India started with a dominating finish in the Perth Test and claimed a huge win to start the series. But Australia retaliated strongly by taking the win in the Adelaide Day-Night test as they continued their dominance with the pink ball. With the Brisbane Test happening soon, former India head coach Ravi Shastri wants the team management to make a crucial change.

Ravi Shastri Bats To Bring Back Rohit Sharma In The Top Order

Legendary Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri is calling for the reinstation of Rohit Sharma back in the top order. The India skipper hasn't been in the top order ever since he came back from India to join the team for the second test as he handed the spot to KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper-batter forged a strong partnership which powered Team India to a sound win in the Perth Test. But the former India coach wants to see the skipper back in the opening spot as Shastri believes that Rohit has been at his best from that spot.

"That's where he's (Rohit) been at his best over the last eight or nine years. It's not that he's going to set the world on fire – he could – but that's the place that's best for him... If he has to do damage, if he has to throw the first punch, that's the best place from where he can do it," Shastri was quoted as saying by 'The Age'.

Rohit Sharma walks off the field after the toss prior to the start of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Former India Coach Opines On The Victor Of The Border Gavaskar Trophy Series

Team India and Australia have secured one win each as the Border Gavaskar Trophy series is now drawn at 1-1. The beam is currently in the middle spot and the tables could turn in anyone's favour. Regarding the series winner, Ravi Shastri expressed his belief that the winner of the third Test match at The Gabba could go on to win the series.

"I feel whichever team wins this Test match will win the series. I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. So it is very, very important that India get the balance right because Australia have got the confidence back," Shastri added.

