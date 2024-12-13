'I'll Back Recent Form Here': Ricky Ponting Relies On History To Predict BGT's Brisbane Test Outcome

After Australia and India engage in two exciting test matches, the Border Gavaskar Trophy is heading towards the Brisbane Test. The series is now levelled at 1-1, adding a lot of interest among the fans. With the World Test Championship Final spot on the line, both sides will be poised to gain the edge and move further in the competition. The Gabba is gearing up for the third test match, and Ricky Ponting has offered his prediction on which side will emerge victorious at The Gabba.

Ricky Offers Perspective For India-Australia Brisbane Test, Offers His Prediction

In the most recent episode of 'The ICC Review', Ricky Ponting offers his predictions for the Brisbane Test, saying that the game is expected to be even in the Gabba tracks. But the former Aussie cricketer backed the home side to emerge as the winner in Brisbane.

“It's really hard to say what to expect after the way the first two games have gone. I mean, they've just been complete blowouts either way. So you don't really know what to expect. I've got a feeling it'll be a bit more even contest than the first couple of games. I still think Australia will win,” Ricky Ponting said.

Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Shubman Gill during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Ponting Banks On History To Predict Australia As Winner Of Brisbane Test

Further in his appearance, Ponting continued to back Australia as the winner by banking on their dominant record at The Gabba over the years. The Aussies have remained undefeated in Test cricket at the venue between 1989 to 2020. But in the past four years, only two teams, — India and West Indies — have defeated them at Gabba. But Ponting still believes Australia will be the one who will gain the lead in the Border Gavaskar Trophy series.

“There's normally eight or 10mm of grass on that wicket at the Gabba. If it's cloudy and overcast, then the bowlers are going to be licking their lips early in the game and the batsmen are going to have to work really hard for their runs.