LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:35 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith's Century Puts Hosts in Dominant Position

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: BCCI

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith Looks Dangerous
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Jadeja Removes Cummins
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith Slams Century

Live Blog

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Former Australian captain Steve Smith's century has put the hosts in total control of the MCG Test. India need some kind of a spark to get back in the game. Australia are looking good to post a mammoth first innings total. 

  • Listen to this article
06:37 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith is looking set and extremely dangerous from an Indian point of view. Who will get the big wicket? 

06:36 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: After the pacers failed to get an early breakthrough on the second day of the MCG Test, it was Ravindra Jadeja who finally send Pat Cummins packing. 

06:34 IST, December 27th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Smith has put Australia in total control of the Test. The Indian bowlers seemed to have missed the right lengths and that has hurt them. 

Updated 06:40 IST, December 27th 2024

