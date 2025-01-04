Search icon
Published 06:47 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Krishna Removes Smith

Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow live scores and updates of the ongoing Pink Test at the SCG.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: cricket.com.au

Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow live scores and updates of the ongoing Pink Test at the SCG. Mohammed Siraj's two quick wickets on the second day has helped India stage a mini-fightback. But again, Australia bat deep, so India need to be wary of that. 

Live Blog

07:06 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: IND Pacers Shining

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: One has to admit, the Indian pacers have been brilliant this morning. They have kept asking questions to the Australian batters and have been rewarded in the process. 

07:05 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Krishna Removes Smith

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Prasidh Krishna is finally among the wickets and he has got the big fish. He has dismissed Steve Smith at the stroke of lunch. 

06:45 IST, January 4th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Siraj's Two Quick Wickets Put Hosts in Pressure

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 2: Siraj's two quick wickets have helped India stage a mini-fightback at the SCG. But again, Australia have Steve Smith in the middle. 

Updated 07:06 IST, January 4th 2025

