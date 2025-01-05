Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:04 IST, January 5th 2025

Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow all the live scores and updates of the SCG Test here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia vs India, 5th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow all the live scores and updates of the SCG Test here. The four remaining Indian wickets fell inside the first hour of the third day and now Australia is on the verge of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series ends today, surely. 

Live Blog

06:40 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Konstas, Labuschagne DEPART in 162 Chase

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne have departed. Prasidh Krishna has taken both the wickets. 

06:05 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Konstas-Khawaja Off to a Flier

LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test, Day 3: Looks like the Australians want to end this in the first session itself. They are off to a flier. 

06:03 IST, January 5th 2025

LIVEW UPDATES | Ind vs Aus, 5th Test: Hosts Close-in on Historic Win

