Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:40 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Pant-Jadeja Depart, Hosts in Command

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow all live scores and updates here of the ongoing Boxing Day Test.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: BCCI

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Overnight batters Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja perished in the first session. Pant faced the heat on social space for the way he was dismissed. Some reckoned he gift-wrapped his wicket. India are looking down the barrel and are in need of a miracle from here. 

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Sundar Joins Reddy
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Pant-Jadeja Depart; Hosts in Box Seat

Live Blog

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Overnight batters Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja perished in the first session. Pant faced the heat on social space for the way he was dismissed. Some reckoned he gift-wrapped his wicket. India are looking down the barrel and are in need of a miracle from here. 

  • Listen to this article
06:43 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Sundar Joins Reddy

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: After the departure of Jadeja, Washington Sundar has walked in to join Nitish Reddy. They have their task cut out. Can they bail India out of trouble? 

06:38 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Pant-Jadeja Depart; Hosts in Box Seat

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Australia have dominated this Test match. Pant and Jadeja - the overnight batters are out and India are looking down the barrel. 

Updated 06:43 IST, December 28th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.