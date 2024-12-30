Published 06:43 IST, December 30th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Starc Removes Kohli; IND in Trouble
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow live cricket score and updates here as the Boxing Day Test hangs in balance.
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. But they know they have a mountain to climb.
07:02 IST, December 30th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli Fails Again
06:46 IST, December 30th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli-Jaiswal Steady
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli and Jaiswal look fairly steady in the middle after the loss of successive wickets of Rohit and Rahul.
06:42 IST, December 30th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Rohit, Rahul Fall Early
LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. Virat Kohli would certainly hold the key.
Updated 07:02 IST, December 30th 2024