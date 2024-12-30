Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:43 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Starc Removes Kohli; IND in Trouble

Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Follow live cricket score and updates here as the Boxing Day Test hangs in balance.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Australia vs India, 4th Test - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: BCCI

Live Blog

  • Listen to this article
07:02 IST, December 30th 2024

06:46 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Kohli and Jaiswal look fairly steady in the middle after the loss of successive wickets of Rohit and Rahul. 

06:42 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE UPDATES | Boxing Day Test: Two early wickets of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul has dented India's chances for sure, but it is not over as yet. The Indian team bat deep and they would believe they are still very much in it. Virat Kohli would certainly hold the key. 

Updated 07:02 IST, December 30th 2024

