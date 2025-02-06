Search icon
LIVE-BLOG

Published 09:39 IST, February 6th 2025

LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 1st ODI, Nagpur: RoKo Return as Team Begin CT 25 Prep

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India vs England, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary | Image: PTI

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy. For India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return and the spotlight would certainly be on them during the opening ODI. 

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: H2H record
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: England named their playing XI
India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight on RoKo

Live Blog

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Watch all the live scores and updates here of the match in Jamtha, Nagpur. Both teams start their last-minute adjustments ahead of Champions Trophy. For India Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return and the spotlight would certainly be on them during the opening ODI. 

  • Listen to this article
11:12 IST, February 6th 2025

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: H2H record

These two teams have been involved in 107 ODI matches so far. India have secured 58 wins while the visitors have managed to grind up 42 victories,

11:09 IST, February 6th 2025

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: England named their playing XI

England Playing XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

09:36 IST, February 6th 2025

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight on RoKo

India Vs England 1st ODI LIVE SCORE: Spotlight would firmly be on the two big Indian stars when they host England in a three-match series. 

Updated 11:12 IST, February 6th 2025

