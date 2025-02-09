LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Who Makes Way For KING Kohli?

Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma | Image: BCCI

India vs England, 2nd ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Can England bounce back with a win at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack? What about Kohli, in case he is making a return to the side? Who makes way for Kohli, will it be Yashasvi Jaiswal? All set for a humdinger at Cuttack.