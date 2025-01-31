Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:00 IST, January 31st 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy Return, DEL vs RLYS, Day 2: KING Bats Today

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE, Delhi vs Railways, Day 2: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli's batting in Delhi's Ranji Trophy showdown vs Railways. Follow live score and latest updates of DEL vs RLYS cricket match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli | Image: PTI Photo

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE, Delhi vs Railways, Day 2: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli's batting in Delhi's Ranji Trophy showdown vs Railways. Follow live score and latest updates of DEL vs RLYS cricket match. Can Kohli get a century and give the fans a day to remember?

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Will Kohli Overcome Off-Stump Problems?
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Day 2 Starts Shortly
Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Can Kohli Get a Century?

Live Blog

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE, Delhi vs Railways, Day 2: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli's batting in Delhi's Ranji Trophy showdown vs Railways. Follow live score and latest updates of DEL vs RLYS cricket match.

  • Listen to this article
08:22 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Will Kohli Overcome Off-Stump Problems?

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Surely, Kohli would be tested outside the off-stump. In recent times, Kohli has been found wanting there. 

08:03 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Day 2 Starts Shortly

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: We are less than an hour away from the start of the second day of the Ranji game between Delhi and Railways. 

08:02 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: Can Kohli Get a Century?

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: The crowds would be more today as Kohli would be out to bat as and when Delhi lose another wicket. 

07:57 IST, January 31st 2025

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE: All Eyes on Kohli

Ranji Trophy LIVE SCORE, Delhi vs Railways, Day 2: Fans are eagerly waiting to see Virat Kohli's batting in Delhi's Ranji Trophy showdown vs Railways. Follow live score and latest updates of DEL vs RLYS cricket match.

Updated 08:22 IST, January 31st 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Union Budget 2025
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: