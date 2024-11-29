Published 13:01 IST, November 29th 2024
Highlights | CT 2025 Schedule: ICC Board To Meet Again On Saturday, Solution Over CT 25 Expected
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow the live updates from the ICC's final meeting regarding the hosting of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.
- SportFit
- 5 min read
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow the live updates from the ICC's final meeting regarding the hosting of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. The global governing body is set to hold a virtual meeting with several executive members from the cricketing boards to finalise the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, hosts.
Live Blog
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow The Live Updates.
- Listen to this article
21:12 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: MEA's stance on India's participation in CT 25
"BCCI has issued a statement. They have said that there are security concerns there and it is therefore unlikely that the team will be going there," an MEA spokesperson said in a routine briefing when the country's Champions Trophy participation was mentioned.
21:11 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Hybrid Model Seen As Only Solution
It is understood that the 'Hybrid Model' is being seen as the only "plausible solution" and if the tournament is adjourned, the PCB will have to forego their hosting fee of USD six million along with gate revenue.
21:10 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Naqvi Attended Meet in Dubai, Jay Shah Attended Online
PCB chairman Naqvi attended the meeting in person as he has been in Dubai since Thursday to push Pakistan's stance. BCCI secretary Jay Shah attended the meeting online. Shah will take charge as the new ICC head on December 1.
19:16 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Why was the ICC Board meeting short?
The meeting was brief after Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi made it clear that the 'hybrid' model won't be acceptable despite India's firm refusal to travel to his country owing to a lack of government clearance.
18:57 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: New Update Surfaces Over ICC Board Meet
"The Board did meet briefly today. All parties continue to work towards a positive resolution for the Champions Trophy 2025 and it is expected that the Board will reconvene on Saturday and continue to meet over the next few days," a senior administrator of an ICC full member nation, who is also a part of the Board, told PTI.
17:47 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting Happened For 20-30 Minutes - REPORT
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: A few reports claim that the meeting between the ICC and the PCB happened and it lasted 20-30 minutes. Also, it ended without any solution.
17:02 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Team India Not to Tour Pakistan - MEA Confirms
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that Team India is unlikely to participate in the tournament, scheduled to be held in Pakistan.
16:44 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting POSTPONED - REPORT
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: The much-awaited meeting between the ICC and the PCB has been postponed as per multiple reports. The reason for the postponement is not known as yet, let's get in more on this
16:31 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting DELAYED?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: There is no news dropping in about the ICC meeting with the PCB and is making netizens wonder if it has been delayed for tomorrow.
16:21 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Tejashvi Yadav's STUNNING Remark
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: "If Narendra Modi can travel to Lahore to eat Biryani then no problem in Indian Cricket Team visiting Pakistan for Champions Trophy." - Indian Politician Tejashwi Yadav.
16:20 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: ICC up Ante on PCB
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: The apex cricketing body has been trying to convince Pakistan Cricket Board to accept the ‘hybrid’ model by promising them added financial benefits. Interesting to see if they take it.
16:13 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Tournament to be DELAYED?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Will the much-awaited event be delayed indefinitely if a decision is not reached? Extremely interesting to see what happens.
16:11 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Teams That Have Qualified
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: A total of 8 teams—India, Pakistan, Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh—have qualified for the 2025 edition of the ICC Champions Trophy, which is making a comeback after eight years.
16:06 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Announcement on Schedule TODAY?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Will the talks between ICC and the PCB be fruitful, will there be a finalisation?
16:06 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting Starts Anytime NOW
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: It is already 4:00 PM IST and the meeting could start anytime.
14:19 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: PCB Threaten BCCI
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: India has made it clear that they will not be travelling to Pakistan. On the other hand, PCB has said that they will also not send their team for the ICC events to India in the future.
14:16 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Pakistan to Lose Hosting Rights?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Will the tournament be shifted completely out of Pakistan? Not likely now, but cannot be ruled out as well.
14:08 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Players Safety Our Top Priority, Says BCCI Vice-President
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, speaking to reporters in New Delhi, said players' safety is of the utmost importance, reiterating the Indian government's stance to not permit the Indian team to travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions Trophy.
13:49 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Meeting Starts at 4:00 PM
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: For the unversed, the meeting is set to start at 4:00 PM IST today.
13:47 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Political Unrest Put PCB On Backfoot?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: What has not helped the PCB is the ongoing political unrest in the country. Protests in Islamabad resulted in Sri Lanka A returning home midway into their series against the Pakistan Shaheens recently.
13:44 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: What if PAK Don't Host CT 25?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: In case that kind of a scenario arises, where the PCB decide to not participate altogether which could mean dire consequences for the national cricket board.
13:24 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: ECB Bans It's Players From Playing PSL
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Hours ahead of the crucial announcement from the ICC over the Champions Trophy schedule, the England Cricket Board has banned it's players from featuring in the Pakistan Super League.
13:14 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: PCB Ready For CT 25 Sans IND?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: India’s non-participation in the Champions Trophy 2025 will be a massive loss for the PCB, is PCB ready for it?
13:11 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | ICC CT 2025 SCHEDULE: Event Sans India
LIVE UPDATES | ICC CT 2025 SCHEDULE: This would be a situation where the tournament is held in Pakistan, meaning that India would not be able to make the trip. But, this is the least probable option as India is easily the biggest revenue churner in ICC events.
13:09 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: SCENARIOS ICC Will Contemplate to Reach Conclusion
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: Pakistan would not be hosting the tournament and a neutral venue like the UAE, South Africa or other nations would host the tournament, leaving the PCB dissatisfied.
13:07 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: What Time Will ICC Meet PCB, BCCI?
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: The International Cricket Council will have a virtual meeting with several executive members from the cricketing boards to finalise the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, hosts.
13:05 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: ICC Has Made an Attractive Offer to PCB
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: The apex cricketing body has made a proposal to the PCB offering them more money if they accept the ‘hybrid’ model.
13:02 IST, November 29th 2024
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: PCB Firmly Refuse 'Hybrid' Model
LIVE UPDATES | CT 2025 Schedule: The Pakistan Cricket Board has firmly decided against the ‘hybrid’ model and that has put pressure on ICC.
12:56 IST, November 29th 2024
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow the live updates
ICC Champions Trophy Meeting, Live Updates: Follow the live updates from the ICC's final meeting regarding the hosting of the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025.
Updated 21:14 IST, November 29th 2024