Published 07:24 IST, January 18th 2025
LIVE | India's Squad For 2025 Champions Trophy Updates: Announcement Expected at 12:30 PM TODAY
LIVE ICC Champions Trophy 2025 India squad announcement: The BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will pick team for the next month's marquee tournament to be held in Pakistan and UAE on Saturday.
07:42 IST, January 18th 2025
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT 25: Karun Nair likely to be in England ODIs
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT 25: While Karun Nair might miss out on making the Champions Trophy 2025 squad, he is likely to be a part of the ODI's versus England.
07:27 IST, January 18th 2025
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT 25: Will Karun Nair Find a Spot?
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT 25: “Scoring 752 runs in 7 innings with 5 centuries is nothing short of extraordinary, @karun126. Performances like these don’t just happen, they come from immense focus and hard work. Keep going strong and make every opportunity count!” Sachin Tendulkar hailed Karun Nair in a post on X.
07:25 IST, January 18th 2025
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT: Rohit Sharma Set to Lead
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT: Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side in the upcoming Champions Trophy. The squad for the England ODI's would also be announced today.
07:23 IST, January 18th 2025
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT 25: Announcement at 12:30 PM
LIVE | IND's Squad For CT 25: The Indian squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to be announced today as per multiple reports. As per reports, Rohit Sharma is set to lead the side during the marquee event. India would play all it's matches in Dubai during the event.
Updated 07:42 IST, January 18th 2025