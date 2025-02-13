Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
LIVE-BLOG

Published 08:37 IST, February 13th 2025

LIVE UPDATES | RCB Captain Announcement, IPL 2025: Will Virat Kohli Return as Leader?

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will announce their new captain for IPL 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Will it be Virat Kohli again? Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE | Image: Image: X RCB

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will announce their new captain for IPL 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Will it be Virat Kohli again? Multiple reports suggest that Rajat Patidar would lead the RCB side in the much-awaited IPL 2025. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates. 

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Event Starts Shortly
RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Will Kohli Return as Leader?

Live Blog

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will announce their new captain for IPL 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Will it be Virat Kohli again? Multiple reports suggest that Rajat Patidar would lead the RCB side in the much-awaited IPL 2025. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates. 

  • Listen to this article
08:51 IST, February 13th 2025

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Event Starts Shortly

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: RCB will be announcing their captain on Thursday for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Following the release of Faf du Plessis, RCB didn't buy anyone with leadership abilities in the IPL 2025 mega auction. 

08:35 IST, February 13th 2025

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Will Kohli Return as Leader?

RCB Captain Announcement LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will announce their new captain for IPL 2025 at 11:30 AM IST. Will it be Virat Kohli again? Multiple reports suggest that Rajat Patidar would lead the RCB side in the much-awaited IPL 2025. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates. 

Updated 08:52 IST, February 13th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: