LOCAL Bowler Trying to Break Rohit Sharma's Leg? Funny Clip Goes Viral Ahead of IND's CT 25 Opener vs BAN | WATCH VIDEO

Bowler Trying to Break Rohit Sharma's Leg? Funny Clip Goes Viral Ahead of IND's CT 25 Opener vs BAN | WATCH VIDEO
It is no secret that India captain Rohit Sharma is not just loved for his skills on the field, but he also draws attention with his humour.
It is no secret that India captain Rohit Sharma is not just loved for his skills on the field, but he also draws attention with his humour. And fans got another glimpse of it recently. In a clip that is going viral on social space, Rohit is speaking to a local bowler, named Awais Khan, in Dubai. After facing him in the nets, Rohit asked Awais if he was trying to break his leg. Rohit hilariously enquired because the local cricketer was bowling inswinging yorkers consistently.
WATCH VIRAL CLIP
‘Pair todne ki kosish kar rahe thhey’
“Class bowler. Aap humare joota… pair todne ki kosish kar rahe the inswinging yorker maar ke. Badiya bhai badiya. Aap log humko yaha help kar rahe ho, bada acha laga, thank you," Rohit said.
Rohit has not been in top form recently and has been facing the heat for it. He did get a century in the second ODI versus England at Cuttack and would be hoping to contribute for Team India at the top in the upcoming mega event. With speculations rife over his future, he knows it well that everything depends on how he fares in the Champions Trophy 2025.
Champions Trophy 25 PREVIEW
Hosts Pakistan -led by new skipper Mohammad Rizwan will play their tournament's opener against New Zealand. The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India for their second league match. The defending champions will face Bangladesh in their last league match on February 27.
Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start from February 19 and the mega event will take place in a hybrid model after a mutual contract between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan are the hosts of the marquee event and the matches will be played in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.
Rohit Sharma-led India will play all of their matches in Dubai and the state in UAE will also host one of the semifinals. The venue for final will be Lahore unless India qualifies, otherwise, the title decider will also take place in Dubai.
