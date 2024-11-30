Search icon
  'Lost His Sharpness...': Mitchell Johnson Calls for Aussie Star Omission Ahead of 2nd Test vs India

Published 13:35 IST, November 30th 2024

'Lost His Sharpness...': Mitchell Johnson Calls for Aussie Star Omission Ahead of 2nd Test vs India

Mitchell Johnson suggests dropping Australian stars for the second Test against India, asserting that he has lost his sharpness and is underperforming.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mitchell Johnson | Image: Cricket Australia

Taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defeated Australia by 295 runs at Optus Stadium. Thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal's outstanding 161 and Virat Kohli's unbroken 100, India responded sharply after being knocked out for 150 and declared their second innings at 487 for 6. Australia battled in response, falling to 238 all out, and Jasprit Bumrah led the assault with 3 for 42, claiming Player of the Match honours. India's biggest run victory in Australia was this historic test.
India will be preparing for the second Test in Adelaide by means of a two-day practice match against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra.

Let's drop Labuschagne for Adelaide Test against India: Mitchell Johnson makes a huge statement ahead of 2nd Test

Former pacer Mitchell Johnson reckons that Australia should drop out-of-form Marnus Labuschagne from the playing eleven for the day-night Adelaide Test against India, starting December 6.

Labuschagne got out for two (52 balls) in the first innings and 5-ball three in the second essay during the Perth Test.

"Marnus Labuschagne — after a lengthy poor run with the bat — should be replaced for the second Test in Adelaide. And that’s not for the sake of having someone pay the price for the thrashing in Perth," Johnson wrote in ‘Nightly.’ Johnson said it will help Labuschagne to go back to domestic cricket and rediscover his form.

"It (dropping) would give him a chance to play some Sheffield Shield and club cricket away from the pressure of playing for your country. I feel he would benefit from that more than going out there trying to survive against Jasprit Bumrah and co.,” he added.

Johnson said dropping Labuschagne, who has collected 4119 runs at an average of 48 from 51 Tests, should not be viewed as the end of the road for the top-order batter.

"In his past 10 Test innings, he's passed 10 just once. He's trying to fight through it in the middle but it's not currently working. Dropping Labuschagne, 30, would not mean he doesn’t still have a long future in the Test team or that he’s the wrong player to bat at three.

"For the time being in this form slump though, we need him to be better – which means making big runs, not bowling bouncers and risking the potential of injury when that’s the job of the bowlers in the team," he added.

Johnson was referring to Labuschagne getting used as a back-up seamer after injury concerns to all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at Perth.

Johnson, who took 313 wickets with his left-arm pace and made 2065 runs from 73 Tests, said veteran batter Steve Smith too looked jaded.

"Steve Smith's form is a serious concern. He looks like he has lost his sharpness we are used to, missing balls on his pads that in the past were easy runs," he added.

(PTI)

Updated 13:35 IST, November 30th 2024

