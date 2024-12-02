Search icon
Published 21:48 IST, December 2nd 2024

Lyon Striker Georges Mikautadze Says He Is Fine Amid Reports He Was Robbed After League Match

Despite rumours that he was robbed at his house following a French league game, Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze claims he is okay. In a social media post on Monday, Mikautadze expressed his gratitude to his supporters and stated that he was not hurt.

Georges Mikautadze reacts during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Saint-Etienne at the Groupama stadium in Decines, outside Lyon, France | Image: AP Photo

Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze says he is fine amid reports he was robbed at his home after a French league match.

Mikautadze posted a message on social media on Monday to say he was not hurt and thanked his fans for their messages of support.

According to reports in French media, the Georgia international was met at his home by two armed men after Lyon's 4-1 win over Nice on Sunday. Local media said the individuals forced him to let them into his house and hand over belongings worth between 150,000 euros ($157,000) and 200,000 euros ($210,000).

Mikautadze joined Lyon from Metz this summer. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 17 matches in all competitions this season.

 

Updated 21:48 IST, December 2nd 2024

