'Not The Right Team Spirit': Madan Lal's Bombshell Comment On Gambhir-Rohit & Controversies Surrounding Team India

The dust has stirred up in Team India after speculations are rapidly increasing that there has been some conflict in the Indian Cricket Team's dressing room. Rumours of a possible rift among top India stars and the head coach are rapidly increasing, with dressing room leaks adding up trouble. A former cricketer has spoken up on the issue of the leaks and reflected on how it impacts the team as a whole.

1983 World Cup Winner Speaks Out Against The Dressing Room Leaks In Team India

Former India cricketer Madan Lal speaks over the criticism that the Rohit Sharma-led Team India has received after their recent losses to New Zealand and Australia in Tests. He also spoke about the hotly debated issue of the dressing room leaks, saying that such kind of incident demoralizes the team spirit.

"When you lose the series, there is always going to be tension because people expect them to win the series. But the Indian team got a chance to win the series, but they missed it. The Australians, at the same time, they catch the crucial point of the game. That's why they won the series.

"The other thing, the dressing room leak, it should not happen. Who's going to leak all these things? Only the members of the team, the sports staff or the manager those who are inside. That is not the right team spirit. If someone is talking, leaking the things outside, that's not fair. But it always happens. Whatever you say, it's going to go outside," Madan Lal said in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV.

Madan Lal Suggests To Give Gautam Gambhir Some More Time

The former Indian cricketer further added that Gambhir must get at least a year to showcase before the judgement of his performance, as one cannot decide after just a couple of series.