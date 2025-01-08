Big Setback To New Zealand's Champions Trophy Hopes, Star Kiwi Batter Announces Retirement Ahead Of Marquee ICC Event

Champions Trophy 2025: There is some bad news coming in for New Zealand ahead of the upcoming CT 2025 which is scheduled to be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). New Zealand play their first match of the marquee ICC event on February 19, 2025. Ahead of the start of the tournament, one of their star players has decided to retire.

Martin Guptill Announces Retirement From International Cricket

"I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys. I want to say a huge thanks to all my teammates and coaching staff over the years, in particular Mark O’Donnell who has coached me since the Under 19 level and been a source of ongoing support and wisdom over my career. A special thanks must also go to my manager Leanne McGoldrick - all of the work behind the scenes never went unnoticed and I’ll be forever appreciative of all your support.