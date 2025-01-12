Massive Blow To Bangladesh As Shakib Al Hasan Excluded From Bangladesh's CT 2025 Squad Following Bowling Action Test Failure

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been doubtful for Bangladesh 's squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy has now finally been axed from the squad as Bangladesh announced their squad for the ICC Champions Trophy . Shakib had failed the bowling action test which put a ban on him from bowling in domestic and international cricket. Following the failure in the first test, the Bangladeshi all-rounder as he has now failed in his second bowling action test which continues the ban on him from bowling in domestic and international cricket.

Immediately after failing the second bowling action test, Bangladesh revealed their squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and Shakib was not included in the squad.

Shakib Al Hasan Not Included In Bangladesh's CT 2025 Squad

Bangladesh announced their squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and star all rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been instrumental to Bangladesh and is a cricket legend for the country was not included in the squad. Apart from Shakib, Nazmul Hossain Shanto was named as the captain of the squad.

Bangladesh will also be missing all-rounder Tamim Iqbal who retired from international cricket.

Bangladesh's Squad For CT 2025

Here is Bangladesh's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025-

Bangladesh's Squad: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossai Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana