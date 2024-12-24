Matthew Hayden Offers Strategic Guidance to Struggling Virat Kohli Ahead of Boxing Day Test At MCG

Virat Kohli's current form has been a major point of concern as the batter has failed to meet expectations while in Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The India batter's weakness is being exploited by the Aussie bowling attack and he is yet to make a big impact in the series. With the Melbourne and Sydney Tests approaching, an Aussie veteran has offered some key advice to the struggling Indian batter.

Matthew Hayden Offers Clinical Advice To Virat Kohli Amid Struggling Form

Australian batting great Matthew Hayden has urged Virat Kohli to take a cue from one of Sachin Tendulkar's diligent knocks and stop flashing outside the off-stump. He made the suggestions to the Indian batter so that he could regain his form in the final two Test matches of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. Hayden used Tendulkar's famous 241 not out in the Sydney Test in 2004 as an illustration of how self-control can make a difference.

"I know he (Kohli) has a magnificent cover driver, but so did Sachin Tendulkar, and he put it away for a day. I sat in the gully licking my lips, thinking, you know what, this is magnificent, stubborn batting." During the 2004 tour of Australia, Tendulkar, battling a lean patch, showcased remarkable self-restraint and determination by completely avoiding his trademark off-side drives for the entire 613 minutes he spent at the crease.

Virat Kohli walks off the field after losing his wicket during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane | Image: AP Photo

“I didn't look like getting a catch that day, and yet I felt like I was in the game that entire series. So, Sachin put away the cover drive, worked his way into the innings, hit off his legs beautifully, took on the spin, and addressed the areas of concern. He put a big cross through them and said, ‘Not on my watch today.’ Virat Kohli has got that personality, and I'm sure we'll see it in Melbourne." Hayden told Star Sports.

Virat Kohli's Struggling Form Remains A Concern For Team India

Virat Kohli has had an inconsistent outing in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series so far. While he made an impactful knock in the Perth Test, Kohli failed to stand up to expectations from the second test match, which took place in Adelaide. His poor streak went on to haunt him at The Gabba, where Team India managed to avoid a follow-on and the match ended in a draw. So far, with scores of 5, 100 not out, 7, 11, and 3 in his last five innings, Kohli has amassed just 126 runs at an average of 31.50.

All eyes will be on Kohli when he enters to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Team India.

