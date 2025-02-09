MI Cape Town Thrash Sunrisers Eastern Cape To Lift Maiden SA20 Title

MI Cape Town ended Sunrisers Eastern Cape's dominance to claim their maiden SA20 title at the Wanderers on Saturday. Kagiso Rabada led from the front as his four-wicket haul helped MI to crush Sunrisers by 76 runs in the summit clash.

MI Cape Town Lift Maiden SA20 Title

The onus was on Sunrisers to complete a hat-trick of SA20 titles but MI had some other plans. None of the MI batters crossed the 50-run mark but most of them chipped in with valiant contributions as they posted a formidable 181 runs on the board. Dewald Brevis entertained the Johannesburg crowd with some fine hitting as he ended up with a fiery 18-ball 38.

Except for Tom Abell and Tony de Zorzi, no Sunrisers batter looked comfortable in front of the MICT bowling lineup. Rabada breathed fire with his pace while Trent Boult was economical with his controlled line and length. The pace duo shared six wickets among them and captain Rashid Khan also chipped in by dismissing the dangerous De Zorzi.

With this win, MI now have capped off a whole circle as they have now managed to win every franchise cricket tournament they have participated in.

Cape Town captain Rashid Khan couldn't hide his delight after leading the team to glory this season. As quoted by the BBC he said, 'It feels amazing and unbelievable, especially after being at the bottom of the table in the last two years. So happy. I have no words.'

Rabada expressed his love for his country. As quoted by the BBC he said, 'I love playing in South Africa and this league means a lot, especially to the younger players coming through. The fans are loving the entertainment and the players are giving them that entertainment.'