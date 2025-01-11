Shami Set For Return! No Bumrah In Sight As BCCI Announces India's 15-Member Squad For T20Is Against England: Reports

Veteran fast bowling sensation Mohammed Shami is all set for his return to the national side, and he will be in action in T20Is against England at home. As per multiple reports, young stars like Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson , Nitish Reddy, and more have found themselves a spot, with the returning Mohammed Shami set for action against the Three Lions.

The India speedster has been out of action since the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023. He was toured for a return in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, but a swelling in his knee thwarted the plans. Mohammed Shami has been actively participating in domestic cricket and looks to be ready for his comeback in team India

Team India Squad For T20I Series vs England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya , Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Washington Sundar.