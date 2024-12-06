Mohammed Siraj Bowls The Fastest Delivery In Cricket History? Did India Pacer Really Clock 181 Kmph?

In a bizarre moment on Day 1 of the second Test match between India and Australia, Mohammed Siraj's delivery to Marnus Labuschagne was clocked at an astonishing 181.6 kmph on the speed gun. The internet was quick to erupt in a frenzy of humorous memes and jokes, with many playfully hailing Siraj as the bowler of the fastest delivery in cricket history.

Did Mohammed Siraj bowl the fastest-ever delivery in history?

However, it was clear that the speed gun had malfunctioned, and the actual speed of Mohammed Siraj's delivery was likely much lower. Despite this, the moment provided some much-needed comic relief on an otherwise dominant day for the Australian team. Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for bowling the fastest ball in cricket history with his 161.3 kmph delivery during the 2003 Cricket World Cup.

Australia ended Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in a strong position, having bowled out India for 180 runs and finishing the day at 86/1. Indian bowlers struggled to make an impact, with Mohammed Siraj himself going wicketless despite bowling 10 overs. Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney remained unbeaten at the close of play on Day 1.