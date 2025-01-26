'Meri Behna': Mohammed Siraj Quashes Dating Rumours, Reshares Zanai Bhonsle's Instagram Story With Quirky Remark

Social media went unrestrained over actress and singer Zanai Bhosle's recent birthday celebration in Mumbai's Bandra region. She recently turned 23 and had a huge party which was attended by notable guests. But one of Zanai's images with Team India bowler Mohammed Siraj attracted a lot of attention as fans started wondering whether the duo were engaged in something beyond friendship. Amid the wild speculations over whether Bhosle and Siraj were dating, both of them have cleared the air over the rumbling scenario.

Mohammed Siraj, Zanai Bhosle Squash Wild Dating Rumours

Pictures from Zanai Bhosle's 23rd birthday celebration sparked a frenzy after she shared a photo dump which featured cricketer Mohammed Siraj in the second slide. Social media lit up with speculations on whether the duo were dating each other. The image showed both of them sharing a smile together as they looked at each other.

However, all the rumors were quashed once Zanai Bhosle shared her and Siraj's image over Instagram Stories and wrote "Mere Pyaare Bhai," over it. The Indian cricketer also re-shared the story and reciprocated a brotherly affection towards the young actress and singer.

Screenshot of Mohammed Siraj's Instagram Story | Image: Instagram/@mohammedsirajofficial

"Meri Behna Ke Jaisi Koi Behna Nahin. Bina Iske Kahin Bhi Mujhe Rehna Nahin. Jaise I lai Chaand Sitaaron Mein. Meri Behna Hai Ek Hazaaron Mein," Siraj wrote on the post over Instagram Stories.

Siraj All Set To Gear Up For New Challenge In IPL 2025

Mohammed Siraj was a part of Team India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy Series, where he played a pivotal part for the side. However, the visiting side failed to prevail and dropped the coveted title after losing 1-3 to Australia. Notably, he did not find a spot for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, as the provisional squad does not feature the Hyderabad-based cricketer.