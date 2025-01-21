Mohammed Siraj's CRYPTIC Post After Snub From India's Champions Trophy 2025 Squad Goes VIRAL

India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj was not picked in India's provisional Champions Trophy squad. While it was surprising to see Siraj not picked, India captain Rohit Sharma gave a clarification on why the decision was taken. As per Rohit, Siraj is someone who is only effective with the new ball and also because India wanted variety in their bowling unit. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was preferred over Siraj for the Champions Trophy. Arshdeep has played merely eight ODI's for the country but Rohit reckons that will not be a problem as he has been a part of the white-ball side for a long time.

'It's an unfortunate thing' - Rohit Sharma

"Siraj's effectiveness comes down a little bit if he's not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us," Rohit said at the press conference.

"It's an unfortunate thing that he (Siraj) has to miss out but we had no option but to get the guys who can perform a certain role,” he said.

Siraj, who has picked up 71 wickets in 44 matches, took to social space after the snub. He posted a motivational post which read, "Reset, Restart, Refocus'. The post from Siraj is now going viral.

THE VIRAL POST FROM SIRAJ