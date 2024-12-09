Published 17:16 IST, December 9th 2024
'Siraj Should Be Fined': Ex-Aussie Great Lambasts India Pacer, Also Calls Out ICC's Lack Of Action
Australia's 2015 World Cup winner criticized pacer Mohammed Siraj for his actions towards the umpire and also flagged the ICC's lack of action over it.
Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has landed in hot water for his actions during the Adelaide Test. The bowler is already in a controversy involving Travis Head after his animated send-off sparked a lot of chatter. But Former Australia cricketer has raised an issue with one of Siraj's actions which he pointed out as disrespectful. He even called out the ICC for not taking action on the India pacer.
2015 WC Winner Schools Mohammed Siraj For Disrespectful Action, Also Calls Out ICC
Former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke criticizes Mohammed Siraj's actions as the 2015 World Cup winner believes the India pacer disrespects the umpires, as he does not turn around to appeal for LBWs. Such an instance took place at the Adelaide Test. Clarke has also called out the ICC for not making any sanctions on the Indian fast bowler.
"Siraj should be fined for keeping on appealing for lbw and not asking the umpire. He hits the batter on the pads and just runs down like they’re out. I’m surprised the ICC haven’t fined him because I remember when I was playing, you get fined every time. Brett Lee was the worst at it and they told him, ‘You don’t turn around and ask the umpire, you’re going to be fined’. I’m more worried about that from Siraj than him and Travis Head,” Clarke said on Sky Sports radio.
Michael Clarke raised the issue with the moment when Siraj appeared to be certain that Marnus Labuschagne was out via LBW at one point, so he didn't even look towards the umpire and make an appeal. He was already in a celebratory mode as his arms were in the air. However, the on-field official declared it not out, though replays made it abundantly evident that there was an inside edge. Even Rohit Sharma did not request a review.
Amid Criticism, Siraj Receives Support From Aussie Quick Bowler
While Mohammed Siraj's actions irked Michael Clarke, Pacer Josh Hazlewood recently talked about Mohammed Siraj by saying that the Indian pacer is a moral person who enthrals the crowd and is just as passionate about the game as Virat Kohli.
"He's just a good character and it's good to see sometimes. I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He's probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree. He's another one who's a bit like Virat, very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. He has bowled serious spells in the IPL in the last few years," Hazlewood said.
