'Siraj Should Be Fined': Ex-Aussie Great Lambasts India Pacer, Also Calls Out ICC's Lack Of Action

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has landed in hot water for his actions during the Adelaide Test. The bowler is already in a controversy involving Travis Head after his animated send-off sparked a lot of chatter. But Former Australia cricketer has raised an issue with one of Siraj's actions which he pointed out as disrespectful. He even called out the ICC for not taking action on the India pacer.

2015 WC Winner Schools Mohammed Siraj For Disrespectful Action, Also Calls Out ICC

Former Australia cricketer Michael Clarke criticizes Mohammed Siraj's actions as the 2015 World Cup winner believes the India pacer disrespects the umpires, as he does not turn around to appeal for LBWs. Such an instance took place at the Adelaide Test. Clarke has also called out the ICC for not making any sanctions on the Indian fast bowler.

"Siraj should be fined for keeping on appealing for lbw and not asking the umpire. He hits the batter on the pads and just runs down like they’re out. I’m surprised the ICC haven’t fined him because I remember when I was playing, you get fined every time. Brett Lee was the worst at it and they told him, ‘You don’t turn around and ask the umpire, you’re going to be fined’. I’m more worried about that from Siraj than him and Travis Head,” Clarke said on Sky Sports radio.

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Alex Carey during the day two of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval | Image: AP Photo

Michael Clarke raised the issue with the moment when Siraj appeared to be certain that Marnus Labuschagne was out via LBW at one point, so he didn't even look towards the umpire and make an appeal. He was already in a celebratory mode as his arms were in the air. However, the on-field official declared it not out, though replays made it abundantly evident that there was an inside edge. Even Rohit Sharma did not request a review.

Amid Criticism, Siraj Receives Support From Aussie Quick Bowler

While Mohammed Siraj's actions irked Michael Clarke, Pacer Josh Hazlewood recently talked about Mohammed Siraj by saying that the Indian pacer is a moral person who enthrals the crowd and is just as passionate about the game as Virat Kohli.