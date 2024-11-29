'It Is Brilliant': Mohinder Amarnath With Admiration For Virat Kohli, Praises Yashasvi Jaiswal

It was a sight to behold in the first test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as India defeated Australia by a mammoth 295 runs. The victory for India is highly credited due to the batting performances of young star Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 161 runs in the second innings and Virat Kohli scored 100 to take India to a score of 487/6 in the second innings and posing a target of 534 runs for the hosts at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Mohinder Amarnath Praises Virat Kohli Ahead Of 2nd BGT Test

The man of the match of the 1983 World Cup final, Mohinder Amarnath had high praise for India's batting icon Virat Kohli. He stated that he is a player that he enjoys watching him bat and admires him a lot.

"The person I really enjoy watching and admire is Virat Kohli. The way he plays, the kind of passion he has been showing over a period of time, and the way he has been playing and performing, it is brilliant. I think youngsters have a lot to learn from him," said Mohinder Amarnath.

Mohinder Amarnath had figures of 26 (80) & 3/12 in the 1983 World Cup final which got him the MOM award.

‘He Has Been Very Consistent’: Mohinder Amarnath On Yashasvi Jaiswal

Mohinder Amarnath further praised India's young star Yashasvi Jaiswal on his consistency and his form following his batting masterclass in the first test in Perth.

"I am very pleased for any youngster to come and do well because we all start as young, because when you get an opportunity, you have to grab it with both hands, which they have done it, and Jaiswal especially.

"If you see his record, it's unbelievable, he has been very consistent, I hope this form continues and he is a very positive player which I like. Because one failure, it doesn't make you bad, but if you have the talent, so I am sure things will only get better with time," said Mohinder Amarnath regarding Yashasvi Jaiswal.