Mumbai Indians Focussed On Getting Bowling Combination Right In IPL Mega Auction: Akash Ambani

Mumbai Indians strived to get their bowling combination right during the IPL mega auction, said team owner Akash Ambani after the five-time champions brought in two left-arm pacers and two overseas spinners as part of their new signings.

Mumbai Indians got the veteran New Zealand pacer Trent Boult back into their fold and also added England’s left-arm bowler Reece Topley, India’s Deepak Chahar and Afghanistan rookie Allah Ghazanfar as well as Kiwi spin bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner to the roster.

"We had four of our top seven in place already, (we) just needed to fill a couple of slots with the right complimentary players," Ambani told Jio Cinema.

"We focused a lot in this auction on getting our bowling combination right and I think we have achieved that at the end of two days of auction." With Jasprit Bumrah at the helm of their attack, MI’s new band of pacers can exploit favourable conditions especially at their homeground in Wankhede Stadium where the new ball under lights can cause a lot of trouble.

"Boulty and Topley we wanted, because they both are left-arm seamers, there is a point of difference for us," the team owner said.

"Of course, we’ve seen Trent in Mumbai Indians before; he adds an invaluable skill by taking that new ball and swinging it. We've been hurt by him the last couple of years when he has not played for us." Ambani said the team now also has the option of playing two spinners if situations arise.

"Every time I used to watch auction reviews, they used to say Mumbai Indians only lacks in the spin department,” he said.

"We would have loved the Indian spinners but they were too expensive. In certain venues and against certain opposition, we are imagining playing both Santner and Allah.