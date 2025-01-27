Search icon
Published 23:24 IST, January 27th 2025

Mumbai Set To Miss Troika Of Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal And Shreyas Iyer For Next Ranji Trophy Clash

In their final Ranji Trophy group-stage matchup against Meghalaya, defending champions Mumbai will be without national players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rohit Sharma | Image: PTI Photo

Defending champions Mumbai are set to miss the services of national players Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shreyas Iyer in their final group-stage clash of the Ranji Trophy against Meghalaya, starting Thursday.

All three players featured in the sixth round of the Elite Group A match for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir at the Sharad Pawar Academy Ground in BKC, where the visitors recorded a commanding five-wicket victory.

However, none of Mumbai’s India stars, except for Shardul Thakur who scored brilliant knocks of 51 and 119, managed to make a significant impact, as a disciplined Jammu and Kashmir side kept chipping away to wrap up the game inside three days.

The defeat has severely dented the hopes of Mumbai, led by Ajinkya Rahane, of advancing to the quarter-finals. Mumbai will now need to beat Meghalaya by a big margin and hope for favorable results in other matches to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Rohit, Jaiswal, and Iyer are all part of the Indian ODI squad for the series against England, scheduled for February 6, 9, and 12, followed by the Champions Trophy.

For 23-year-old Jaiswal, this will be his maiden call-up to the national side for ODI cricket.

A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association confirmed the unavailability of the three players, including Iyer.

"He will join the Indian team," the source said.

The Indian team is currently engaged in a five-match T20I series, leading 2-0, and Iyer will join his teammates to prepare for the upcoming ODIs. 

