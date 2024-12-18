Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 18:04 IST, December 18th 2024

Nathan Lyon And Pat Cummins Present A Signed Jersey To Ashwin After His Retirement - WATCH

The heartfelt moment took place in the halls of the Gabba, where Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon met with Ashwin to pay tribute to his illustrious career.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Ashwin gets a signed Australian jersey | Image: BCCI

In a touching display of sportsmanship, Australian cricketers Nathan Lyon and Pat Cummins presented Ravichandran Ashwin with a signed jersey after the Indian spinner announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. 

Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon give Ashwin a signed Australian jersey

The heartfelt moment took place in the halls of the Gabba, where Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon met with Ashwin to pay tribute to his illustrious career. The signed Australian shirt was a gesture of respect and admiration for Ashwin's achievements on the field.

Both Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon praised Ashwin as an incredible competitor, acknowledging his significant contributions to the sport. "Well done mate, thank you, you have been a hell of a cricketer," Pat Cummins said while presenting the shirt.

The moment was captured by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and has been widely shared on social media, with fans and fellow cricketers alike praising the Australian players for their kind gesture.

R Ashwin's retirement announcement had sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, with tributes pouring in from all corners. The Indian spinner's decision to hang up his boots brought an end to an illustrious career, during which he claimed 765 wickets in international cricket.

Also Read: 'If I am Not Needed...': Rohit Sharma REVEALS Ashwin's Words Before Confirming Retirement

Also Read: Cricket Fraternity Reacts to Ravichandran Ashwin's Surprising Retirement from International Cricket

Updated 18:04 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.