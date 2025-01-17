Nathan Lyon Donates Bats Signed By Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah To Support Cricketers With Disability

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has donated three exclusive bats signed by India stars Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin to Cricket Australia's social impact partner Taverners for auction with the proceeds being used to support cricketers with disability. Australia captain Pat Cummins, star batter Steve Smith and Lyon himself also signed on the three bats. The signatures were taken during the intensely-fought five-match Test series for the Border-Gavasakar Trophy, which India lost 1-3 earlier this month.

"Ahead of the 2025 National Cricket Inclusion Championships, National Inclusion Ambassador for Cricketers with a Disability, Nathan Lyon, has donated three exclusive signed bats to Cricket Australia social impact partner Taverners Australia," Cricket Australia (CA) said on its social media handle.

"Each of these bats feature a Braille sticker in the centre reading 'a sport for all' and are signed by an Australian and Indian Test player. Taverners Australia are auctioning these bats, with proceeds going towards supporting pathways and programs for cricketers with a disability." Lyon posted the pictures of the three signed bats on his 'X' handle.

Lyon is the brand ambassador for the National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) and he has been at the forefront of promoting inclusivity and providing a platform for athletes with disabilities.

The Cricket Australia National Cricket Inclusion Championships (NCIC) begins in Queensland on Sunday.