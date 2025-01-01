Nathan McSweeney Looking To Return To Test Side Once Usman Khawaja Calls It A Day

A "devastating" omission after below-par performances in the Border-Gavaskar series notwithstanding, Australian opener Nathan McSweeney has not given up hope of returning to his country's Test setup, saying he would try his luck as a long-term replacement for Usman Khawaja once the batting stalwart retires.

McSweeney opened the innings with Khawaja in the first three Tests but a series of disappointing scores saw him being replaced by Sam Konstas in the Boxing Day Test with the 19-year-old making an immediate impact by scoring a blazing half-century.

Pakistan-origin cricketer Khawaja, 38, has reportedly indicated that the Ashes next summer could be his ideal swan-song, given the likes of Konstas and McSweeney are staking claim for the opener's slot.

"I'd love to (be back in the Test setup), there's no doubt about that. Ussie (Usman Khawaja) has been awesome, but when the opportunity comes -- or if it does -- I would love to do that," McSweeney was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"I haven't had heaps of time to think about it, to be honest, it all kind of happened fairly quickly, and then I was back here playing T20 cricket (in Big Bash League)," said McSweeney, who was heartbroken after being dropped from the fourth Test here which Australia won to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

McSweeney said he would speak to the selectors to discuss his future, adding that he would be "flexible" about his batting position.

"Those conversations will be had, and I've got to work out and speak with the selectors about where my opportunity may come and what I need to do to get back there.

"I'm flexible to bat wherever and wherever I see my role to, hopefully, one day again play Test cricket," he said.

McSweeney was thrust into the opener's role for the BGT Tests despite playing most of his domestic cricket at No.3 or No.4. He struggled against the quality pace of Jasprit Bumrah, averaging just 14.40.

"I think what I've done really well over the last couple of years is trusting my game and being able to bat long periods of time is where I've been able to make big runs," McSweeney said.

He said that Test debutant Konstas had made full use of the faith reposed by the selectors to make an impact in the Melbourne Test.

"It's quite a unique game, and it's very individual at times. You've got your own way to go about it, and he (Konstas) obviously did it really well in that first innings.