'Needs to Improve His Work Ethics' - Shreyas Iyer Urges Prithvi Shaw

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer reckons young Prithvi Shaw would need to improve his work ethics to grow in the sport. With 197 runs at an average of 21.88, Shaw has surely not been doing justice to his talent and that also meant he got snubbed by the IPL owners at the mega auction. None of the IPL franchise owners showed any interest in the former World Cup winning U-19 captain. Claiming that there is need for introspection, Iyer felt Shaw needs to improve his work ethics to succeed. Shaw has also had his share of injuries that have not helped. In the last season, during his stint with Northamptonshire, he picked up a knee injury which eventually forced him to miss the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Mumbai's captain, Shreyas Iyer, praised Shaw's talent but underlined the need for introspection. Speaking after Mumbai's final victory against Madhya Pradesh in Bengaluru, Shreyas said: "I think, personally, he is a God-gifted player. The amount of talent he possesses as an individual, no one has it. That's true. It's just that he needs to improve his work ethics.

“And I have said it before as well in many of the interviews. He needs to get his work ethics right. And if he does that, you know, sky is the limit for him. Can you force him to? I can't force him. He has played so much of cricket. And everyone has given him inputs. At the end of the day, it's his job to go out there and figure out things for himself,” he added.