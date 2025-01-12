New Zealand Make Big Change To Their Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, Appoint CSK Star As Skipper For Marquee ICC Tournament

The much-awaited Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, 2025 with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match of the series. The tournament will be played in the Hybrid Model. Both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the official hosts of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan are also the defending champions of the prestigious silverware. New Zealand also play India on March 2, 2024 in the Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand Appoint Mitchell Santner Skipper For Champions Trophy

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been appointed as the skipper of New Zealand for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Kiwi team that is to be led by Santner features former captains Tom Latham and Kane Williamson. The CSK star will lead a 15-member strong New Zealand squad. Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears and Nathan Smith are the three Kiwi youngsters who have been called up for their maiden ICC tournament.

Santner will also lead the spin attack that also features all-rounders such as Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. The Kiwis have also added Jacob Duffty who is a backup for Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

'ICC Tournaments, The Pinnacle Of Our Game': Gary Stead

