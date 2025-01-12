Search icon
New Zealand Make Big Change To Their Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, Appoint CSK Star As Skipper For Marquee ICC Tournament

New Zealand have announced their squad for Champions Trophy 2025. They play the first match against Pakistan on February 19, 2025

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Glenn Philips and Mitchell Santner celebrate fall of a wicket | Image: Associated Press

The much-awaited Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, 2025 with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand in the opening match of the series. The tournament will be played in the Hybrid Model. Both Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the official hosts of the upcoming edition of the Champions Trophy. Pakistan are also the defending champions of the prestigious silverware. New Zealand also play India on March 2, 2024 in the Dubai International Stadium.

New Zealand Appoint Mitchell Santner Skipper For Champions Trophy

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been appointed as the skipper of New Zealand for the upcoming Champions Trophy. The Kiwi team that is to be led by Santner features former captains Tom Latham and Kane Williamson. The CSK star will lead a 15-member strong New Zealand squad. Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears and Nathan Smith are the three Kiwi youngsters who have been called up for their maiden ICC tournament.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah Doubtful For Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI Sweat Over Star Pacer's Fitness: REPORT

Santner will also lead the spin attack that also features all-rounders such as Michael Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra. The Kiwis have also added Jacob Duffty who is a backup for Lockie Ferguson.

New Zealand Squad For Champions Trophy

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.

'ICC Tournaments, The Pinnacle Of Our Game': Gary Stead

ALSO READ | Shakib Al Hasan Fails Second Bowling Action Test, Will Be Allowed To Play As Batter

'I’d especially like to acknowledge Ben, Nathan and Will who will be attending their first senior ICC events and I know they’re really excited to do so. Although the Champions Trophy hasn’t been played for a few years, the team is well aware of the history of the tournament and the fact New Zealand were the first winners of the tournament in 2000, when it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy', said Gary Stead. New Zealand had won the Champions Trophy back in 2000 when it was called the KnockOut Cup.

Updated 14:18 IST, January 12th 2025

