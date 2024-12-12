Niki Prasad To Lead India U-19 In Inaugural Junior Women's Asia Cup

Niki Prasad will lead India U-19 in the inaugural edition of the junior women's Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from December 15 to 22.

All matches will be held at the Bayuemas Cricket Oval. Sanika Chalke has been named vice-captain while lanky Gujarat Giants seamer MD Shabnam has also been included in the squad.

India U19 are placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B consists of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia.

India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the competition on December 15 followed by game against Nepal on December 17.

Top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Fours and the top two from Super Four will play in the final on December 22.

India U19 Squad: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishawari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Nandhana S Standbys: Hurley Gala, Happy Kumari, G Kavya Sree, Gayatri Survase