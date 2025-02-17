'No Live Streaming, No Captains Photoshoot' - Pakistan Host DUMBEST Ever ICC Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony

The Champions Trophy 2025 starts in two days time, but what about the Opening Ceremony? Is there going to be no Opening Ceremony? There is no official word on the Opening Ceremony and the customary Captain's Photoshoot. So, then, what exactly happened at Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort? It was a low-key event which was attended by a few Pakistani cricketers.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Junaid Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, and Haris Sohail were some of the Pakistani cricketers who attended the event in Lahore. Among international stars, only Tim Southee and JP Duminy were present for the event on Sunday.

It is the first-time in the 21st century that a mega ICC event will not have an official Opening Ceremony and no Captain's Photoshoot. These factors and also the fact that the event was not streamed for the general public makes it the dumbest Champions Trophy Opening Ceremony ever.

FANS UNAHPPY

CT 2025 PREVIEW

After failing to perform in the T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan-led by new skipper Mohammad Rizwan will play their tournament's opener against New Zealand. The Men in Green will face arch-rivals India for their second league match. The defending champions will face Bangladesh in their last league match on February 27.

Champions Trophy 2025 is scheduled to start from February 19 and the mega event will take place in a hybrid model after a mutual contract between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan are the hosts of the marquee event and the matches will be played in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi and Dubai.