'No Sarfaraz Khan in Meeting': Former PAK Star Urges Gautam Gambhir to Stop Playing Blame-Game

Following the 3-1 loss during the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India head coach has reportedly made a claim that Sarfaraz Khan is doing all the dressing-room leaks and this has stirred a controversy. Gambhir's conversation with the players and the support staff was leaked and that put the India coach in a tight spot. Now, a former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has raised a valid point. He has blamed Gambhir for all the leaks as he claims that how can Sarfaraz Khan be involved as he was not part of the meeting.

‘There was no Sarfaraz Khan in the meeting’

“Sarfaraz Khan was blamed for leaking the dressing room conversation to the media and even the review meeting conversation came out in the open. It is not good for the team as it impacts the team unity. There should not be any blame game and Gautam Gambhir should play a role in stopping it. There was no Sarfaraz Khan in the meeting between the captain, coach, chief selector and the BCCI officials,” Basit said.

"If you win against England, it will be better for you ahead of the Champions Trophy , but if you lose, the confidence level will go down,” he added.

Basit also reckoned that the BCCI chairman Roger Binny, the selectors, captain Rohit Sharma and the players all need to be on the same page to form a good team.

‘They need to be together’