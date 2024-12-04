Search icon
  Ollie Pope Stays As Stand-in Wicketkeeper For England In Second Cricket Test Against New Zealand

Published 20:19 IST, December 4th 2024

Ollie Pope Stays As Stand-in Wicketkeeper For England In Second Cricket Test Against New Zealand

Ollie Robinson, who was called up as wicketkeeping cover after Jordan Cox broke his thumb prior to last week's series opener in Christchurch, had a chance to make his debut for his country in the second test at Wellington's Basin Reserve.

Glenn Phillips is airborne as he makes his ground while Ollie Pope attempts a run out during play on the second day of the first cricket test between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval | Image: AP Photo

England opted to keep Ollie Pope as its stand-in wicketkeeper for the second test against New Zealand starting Thursday.

After Jordan Cox broke his thumb ahead of the series opener in Christchurch last week, Ollie Robinson was called up as wicketkeeping cover and was in contention to make his first international appearance in the second test at Wellington’s Basin Reserve.

However, England kept faith with the same team that won by eight wickets on the fourth afternoon of the first test at Hagley Oval, meaning Pope retained the gloves and Jacob Bethell stayed at No. 3.

Pope was solid behind the stumps and hit 77 after moving down to No. 6 in the batting order. Bethell was also impressive on his debut, hitting 50 not out in the second innings.

“They always say when you don’t notice a keeper, he’s done a good job and Ollie certainly did that," England fast bowler Chris Woakes said. "To step up at short notice like that and do the job he did was fantastic.

“For him to score runs just shows his character, putting his hand up for the team without any fuss and cracking on."

___

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

Updated 20:19 IST, December 4th 2024

