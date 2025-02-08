One World One Family Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka Live In India?

The second edition of the One World One Family Cup will kickstart at the Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium, Muddenahalli in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match on February 8.

After the successful completion of the inaugural season last year, the competition is back with more excitement and in a new format. last year Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh featured in this tournament and this year the likes of Stuart Binny, Piyush Chawla and Irfan Pathan will be appearing for the home side while the legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan will feature for Sri Lanka.

One World One Family Cup Live Streaming

When will the India vs Sri Lanka One World One Family Cup match take place?

The One World One Family Cup match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on February 8. The match will take place at Sai Krishnan Cricket Stadium, Muddenahalli in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

At what time India vs Sri Lanka One World One Family Cup match take place?

The One World One Family Cup match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 9 AM IST.

How to watch the India vs Sri Lanka One World One Family Cup match on TV?

Unfortunately, The One World One Family Cup match between India and Sri Lanka won't be broadcast live in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka One World One Family Cup match?

The live streaming of One World One Family Cup match between India and Sri Lanka will be available on the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission YouTube channel.

One World One Family Cup Squads

India: Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Subramaniam Badrinath, Ashok Dinda, Piyush Chawla, Abhimanyu Mithun, Venkatesh Prasad, Sunil Joshi, Parthiv Patel, Sujith Somasunder, Manoj Tiwari, Stuart Binny, Dodda Ganesh