Onslaught On Ireland Bowlers Was Planned, Fielding Needs Some Work Before World Cup, Says Mandhana

Charismatic India cricketer Smriti Mandhana said on Wednesday her record-breaking onslaught on the Irish bowlers was planned but despite her team's clean sweep, there is still lot of scope for improvement in both fielding and running between wickets.

The India skipper was at the forefront of several records being smashed as the hosts won by a massive 304 runs to claim their biggest-ever ODI win and complete a 3-0 clean sweep in the series. Mandhana, herself scored the fastest WODI hundred by an Indian woman, off just 70 balls.

The result of the match was a mere formality once India set Ireland a mammoth target of 436, and Ireland could only garner 131 before getting bundled out in 31.4 overs.

Mandhana cracked 135 off just 80 balls and her opening partner Pratika Rawal scored 154 as India achieved the highest total ever by an Indian team -- men's or women's -- in ODIs.

"It (onslaught) was planned. I was just thinking not many matches you can go out and attack. So, I thought of trying a few shots. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. Today it did," said Mandhana after the match.

"I am really pleased that all the girls got game time. The 100s and the 50s from the batters have been great. Really happy for Jemi (Rodrigues), Harleen (Deol), Pratika (Rawal), Richa (Ghosh)." She added that a lot more needs to be done in order to be ready for the ODI World Cup at home in August-September.

"There are so many things. As much as we want to enjoy this victory, we want to sit down and be in the loop for the World Cup. We need to work on our fielding and running between the wickets.

"In 50 over cricket, 300 balls, these two things will be critical. If we are good in these two departments, we can do something special," added Mandhana, who has been simply superb with the bat so far this season.

Mandhana termed the victory almost clinical.

"The bowlers executed what was planned. Except for my drop catch, it was a near-perfect game. Winning the toss, going to bat and getting 400-plus was great. The way Richa and Pratika batted was great. That the bowlers finished it off in the 31st over, was superb." Young Pratika, who was adjudged 'player of the match' said, as she was approaching her maiden century mark she was only thinking about when she would kiss her helmet.

"I just had the celebration in my mind when I would kiss the helmet, and I was visualizing that. I just wanted to do that." Pratika has flourished with Mandhana at the top of the order in the six ODIs she has played after getting the India cap and the youngster said she revels in the senior batter's company.

"It looks so easy when she bats. I don't mind taking a back seat when she bats. It is a treat," said the Delhi cricketer, who has scored 444 runs in the six ODIs this season at an average of 74.

Women's team head coach Amol Muzumdar said that the batting gave him a lot of confidence ahead of the World Cup.

"We had back-to-back series, West Indies and Ireland. It has been a well-fought series and plenty of positives. The batting looks settled. We would love to have another fast bowler." He said that India had not gone into the match with a 400-plus target in mind.

"No, not all. We don't set targets. We go as per the flow of the game. It has been fantastic to see some records set in these last 12 months. Pretty satisfying, but at the same time we continue the process." He said that Pratika had come in as a "breath of fresh air".