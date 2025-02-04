Opportunist PCB Snubs Babar Azam, Pakistan Tries To Sell Champions Trophy With Virat Kohli As Poster Boy, Picture Goes VIRAL

It may sound hilarious, but the Pakistan Cricket Board is now trying to sell ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with Virat Kohli on the poster. It is no secret that Kohli is arguably the most popular cricketer of our times and with no big superstar in Pakistan, the PCB had no other option but to have India's premier batter in the poster. In a poster being used across the streets of Pakistan, you can see Kohli's image. And that too Kohli's image happens to be the biggest in that poster. It is humiliating that the PCB has to go to such lengths to market the marquee event. Here is the picture of the poster featuring Kohli that is going viral on social space.