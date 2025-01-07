Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Overseas Stars Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Unlikely To Feature In PSL; PCB Awaits Clearance For England Stars

Published 17:11 IST, January 7th 2025

Overseas Stars Steve Smith, Kane Williamson Unlikely To Feature In PSL; PCB Awaits Clearance For England Stars

Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are not expected to be available for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB is also awaiting permission from the England Cricket Board (ECB) to allow its players to play in the T20 tournament.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Steve Smith reacts after he was dismissed during play on the third day of the fifth cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney | Image: AP Photo

Star overseas batters Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are unlikely to make themselves available for Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the PCB is also awaiting clearance from the England Cricket Board (ECB) for participation of their players in the T20 tournament in April-May.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said top players such as David Warner, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Mustafizur Rahman will feature in the Platinum category during the players draft on January 11.

The other players in the Platinum category, which is the highest, include Australia's Matthew Short, Riley Meredith, and Steve Smith (subject to confirmation), along with England's Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

New Zealand's Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (subject to confirmation), and Mark Chapman are also part of the platinum category. Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and West Indies' Shai Hope are also included in this category.

Apparently Smith and Williamson have excused themselves from the PSL due to prior commitments.

The PSL for the first time will clashe with the IPL and the PCB has been making efforts to secure the high-profile overseas players who were not picked in the IPL.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will only be able to participate in the league as a batter due to his bowling ban.

Other players in the platinum category include Chris Lynn, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Kusal Mendis, David Willey, Usman Khawaja, Zak Crawley, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, and Alex Hales.

Australia's wicketkeeper, Alex Carey and a few other foreign players have placed in the Diamond and Gold categories.

Updated 17:12 IST, January 7th 2025

IPL Kane Williamson

Recommended

Central Govt Gives Nod to Memorial for Pranab Mukherjee | LIVE
India News
play-icon
02:00
Sunil Gavaskar Tears Into Virat Kohli, Slams Ex-India Captain
Videos
National Tempura Day: Celebration Of Juicy And Crunchy Japanese Delight
Lifestyle News
Move Patna HC: SC Refuses To Hear Plea Over Irregularities In BPSC Exam
India News
Rashid Khan Starts 2025 With Record Breaking Feat, Surpasses Dale Steyn
SportFit
PV Sindhu, Viktor Axelsen To Feature In India Open 2025
SportFit
'It's Her Right...': Nouran Aly Empathises With Vivian Dsena's Ex-Wife
Entertainment News
Rajini Skips Question On Women's Safety Amid Anna University Assault Row
Entertainment News
First Commercial Flight Lands in Syrian Capital Since Assad's Ouster
World News
Did CEC Rajiv Kumar Respond to Elon Musk's Claims on Validity of EVMs?
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: