Updated 11:56 IST, February 17th 2025

Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: Here's When And How To Watch Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Match

Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: The hosts will take on South Africa as both teams will look to fine-tune their combinations.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa Free Live Streaming | Image: AP

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is just around the corner and defending champions Pakistan look all set to defend their title. Pakistan open their Champions Trophy campaign on February 19, 2025 against New Zealand. Prior to the start of the much-awaited marquee ICC event, Pakistan Shaheens will host the finalists of World Test Championship 2025 and the runners-up of World T20 2024 South Africa in a warm-up game.

Pakistan Shaheens, led by all-rounder Shadab Khan defeated Afghanistan by 144 runs in the first warm-up match. The Shaheens scored 318 runs while batting first, courtesy of three half-centuries by Hussain Talat, Mohsin Riaz and Irfan Khan. Afghanistan failed to chase the total and were bundled out for 170 runs. Mohammad Huraira will lead Pakistan Shaheens in their warm-up match against Pakistan. The Proteas recently failed to qualify for the finals of the tri-series involving Pakistan and New Zealand. Here are the live streaming details of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match.

ALSO READ: 'Graph Goes up & Down…Like Their Country’: Ex-IND Star MOCKS PAK Cricket

PAK-A vs SA, CT 25 Warm-up Game - LIVE Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, 17 February 2025.

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy, but the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match will not be televised on any channel

Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

There is no information on the live streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match. However, one can stream all the matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website.

ALSO READ: PCB STOOPS to New Low; No Indian Flag in Gaddafi Stadium Ahead of CT 25

PAK-A vs SA, CT 25 Warm-Up - Full Squads

Pakistan Shaheens: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch. Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

Published 11:55 IST, February 17th 2025

Champions Trophy Pakistan

