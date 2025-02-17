Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa LIVE Streaming: Here's When And How To Watch Champions Trophy 2025 Warm-Up Match

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is just around the corner and defending champions Pakistan look all set to defend their title. Pakistan open their Champions Trophy campaign on February 19, 2025 against New Zealand. Prior to the start of the much-awaited marquee ICC event, Pakistan Shaheens will host the finalists of World Test Championship 2025 and the runners-up of World T20 2024 South Africa in a warm-up game.

Pakistan Shaheens, led by all-rounder Shadab Khan defeated Afghanistan by 144 runs in the first warm-up match. The Shaheens scored 318 runs while batting first, courtesy of three half-centuries by Hussain Talat, Mohsin Riaz and Irfan Khan. Afghanistan failed to chase the total and were bundled out for 170 runs. Mohammad Huraira will lead Pakistan Shaheens in their warm-up match against Pakistan. The Proteas recently failed to qualify for the finals of the tri-series involving Pakistan and New Zealand. Here are the live streaming details of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa Champions Trophy 2025 warm-up match.

PAK-A vs SA, CT 25 Warm-up Game - LIVE Streaming Details

When and where will the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 be played?

The Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa, warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, 17 February 2025.

Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India?

Star Sports holds the official broadcasting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy, but the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match will not be televised on any channel

Where to watch the live streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

There is no information on the live streaming of the Pakistan Shaheens vs South Africa warm-up match. However, one can stream all the matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on the JioHotstar app and website.

PAK-A vs SA, CT 25 Warm-Up - Full Squads

Pakistan Shaheens: Mohammad Huraira (captain), Amad Butt, Faisal Akram, Hassan Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Niaz Khan, Qasim Akram, and Saad Khan