Published 21:23 IST, February 7th 2025
Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch The Tri-Nation Series Live In India, UK, US & PAK?
Pakistan, South Africa & New Zealand would engage in a triple threat battle in a Tri-Nation series as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
- SportFit
Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will engage in a three-way battle in the region of PAK. In preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the three nations will engage in a Tri-Nation series, with the four match series happening at some of the region's newly renovated stadiums. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, dates, squad and more.
Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know
When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series take place?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series will commence on Saturday, February 08, 2025. The match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.
Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series take place?
The Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium.
Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series: Full Schedule
Date
Match
Venue
Time
|February 8, 2025
|Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|February 10, 2025
|New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd ODI
|Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
|2:30 PM IST
|February 12, 2025
|Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI
|National Bank Stadium, Karachi
|2:30 PM IST
|February 14, 2025
|TBC vs TBC, Final
|National Bank Stadium, Karachi
|2.30 PM IST
How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live telecast in India?
Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series live telecast via the Sony Sports Network [Channel: Sony Ten 5].
How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in India?
Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming via the FanCode app and website.
How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live via ARY Digital. The match will begin at 09:00 AM BST onwards
How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in the US?
Fans in the US can the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series live telecast will take place at WillowTV. The match will begin at 04:00 AM ET / 01:00 AM PT onwards
How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in Pakistan?
Fans in Pakistan can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live via Ten Sports, PTV Sports HD and A Sports. The match will begin at 02:00 PM PKT onwards.
How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series in other countries?
- Bangladesh: T Sports & Tapmad TV
- South Africa: SuperSports
- Sri Lanka: Dialog
Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series: Full Squad
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, Kyle Verreynne
