Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch The Tri-Nation Series Live In India, UK, US & PAK?

Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa will engage in a three-way battle in the region of PAK. In preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the three nations will engage in a Tri-Nation series, with the four match series happening at some of the region's newly renovated stadiums. Ahead of the competition, take a look at all the details you need to know, including the timings, venue, dates, squad and more.

Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming: Venue, broadcast, streaming, timings & other details you need to know

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series will commence on Saturday, February 08, 2025. The match will begin at 02:30 PM IST.

Where will the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series take place?

The Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series will be hosted at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium.

Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time February 8, 2025 Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST February 10, 2025 New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd ODI Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 2:30 PM IST February 12, 2025 Pakistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI National Bank Stadium, Karachi 2:30 PM IST February 14, 2025 TBC vs TBC, Final National Bank Stadium, Karachi 2.30 PM IST

How to watch Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series live telecast via the Sony Sports Network [Channel: Sony Ten 5].

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming via the FanCode app and website.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live via ARY Digital. The match will begin at 09:00 AM BST onwards

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in the US?

Fans in the US can the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series live telecast will take place at WillowTV. The match will begin at 04:00 AM ET / 01:00 AM PT onwards

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live Streaming in Pakistan?

Fans in Pakistan can watch Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series Live via Ten Sports, PTV Sports HD and A Sports. The match will begin at 02:00 PM PKT onwards.

How to watch the Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series in other countries?

Bangladesh: T Sports & Tapmad TV

T Sports & Tapmad TV South Africa: SuperSports

SuperSports Sri Lanka: Dialog

Pakistan vs New Zealand vs South Africa Tri-Series: Full Squad

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy