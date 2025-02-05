Search icon
Published 10:31 IST, February 5th 2025

Pat Cummins, Australia Captain, Likely to Miss ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Due to Injury - REPORT

In what would come as a big blow for the Australian team, captain Pat Cummins may miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pat Cummins | Image: AP

In what would come as a big blow for the Australian team, captain Pat Cummins may miss the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. As per head coach Andrew McDonald, Cummins has not started bowling as yet and that is concerning. He said that if this is the case, Cummins would in all probability miss the mega event. The Australian head coach also recommended two names who could take over as captain for the upcoming event. McDonald reckons Steve Smith or Travis Head are capable enough to lead the side in case Cummins has to miss out. 

ALSO READ: WATCH | 'Hey Kohli...': Pat Cummins ROASTS Virat in CT 25 Commercial

'Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling'

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain," McDonald told SEN. "Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post.    

"They're the two obvious ones. Steve has done a great job here in the [first] Test match. He's done some good work in one-day international cricket across the journey as well. So it's between those two," McDonald added. 

ALSO READ: Shami Returns; Toss-up Over Rahul, Pant - IND's Likely XI For Nagpur ODI

McDonald also reckoned it is a bit of a shame that Cummins is unlikely to feature in the marquee event. He also pointed out that even Josh Hazlewood is recovering from an injury and is not 100 per cent. 

‘Patty is hugely unlikely’

"But, as I said, Patty is hugely unlikely, which is a bit of shame, and we've also got Josh Hazlewood, who is battling [to be fit] at the moment. So that medical information will land over the next couple of days and we'll be able to shore that up and let everyone know the direction," McDonald added.    

Updated 10:35 IST, February 5th 2025

Champions Trophy

